Falleció a la edad de 81 años, sus restos son velados en sala de María Luisa y recibirán sepultura el sábado 6 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa.

 

Hogar de duelo: Av. Ramírez 162 – María Luisa

 

