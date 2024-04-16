- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el martes 16 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

 




 

Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 891 Crespo

