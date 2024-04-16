Inicio Necrológicas Hugo Enrique Wagner «Sodero» (Q.E.P.D.) Hugo Enrique Wagner «Sodero» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 16 abril 2024 7 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el martes 16 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 891 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.