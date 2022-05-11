- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 72 años, sus restos son velados en sala «B» de Av. Ramírez 1032, y serán inhumados mañana miércoles 11 de mayo a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio.
Hogar de duelo: Aldea San Rafael.

