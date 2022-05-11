Inicio Necrológicas Horacio Elido Trevisan «Lili» (Q.E.P.D.) Horacio Elido Trevisan «Lili» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 11 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 72 años, sus restos son velados en sala «B» de Av. Ramírez 1032, y serán inhumados mañana miércoles 11 de mayo a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Aldea San Rafael. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.