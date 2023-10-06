- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 65 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados el sábado 7 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo acto en la sala a las 8:30.

Hogar de duelo: España 935 – Crespo.
