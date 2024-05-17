Inicio Necrológicas Gregorio Andrés Senger «Goyo» (Q.E.P.D) Gregorio Andrés Senger «Goyo» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 17 mayo 2024 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son inhumados este viernes 17 a las 17:30 en Aldea Eingelfeld, previo responso en la Iglesia de Eingelfeld a las 17:15. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Alsina 925 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.