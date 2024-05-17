- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son inhumados este viernes 17 a las 17:30 en Aldea Eingelfeld, previo responso en la Iglesia de Eingelfeld a las 17:15.

 

Hogar de duelo: Alsina 925 Crespo

