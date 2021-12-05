Inicio Necrológicas Estela Beatriz Beisel Vda. de Buxmann (Q.E.P.D.) Estela Beatriz Beisel Vda. de Buxmann (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 5 diciembre 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 81 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 5 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.