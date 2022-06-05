Inicio Necrológicas Ernesto Alberto Gelroth (Q.E.P.D) Ernesto Alberto Gelroth (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 5 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 6 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 488 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.