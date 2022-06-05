- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 6 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.
Hogar de duelo: Independencia 488 Crespo

