Necrológicas Erminda Felipa Salusso Vda. de Salsman (Q.E.P.D) Erminda Felipa Salusso Vda. de Salsman (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 marzo 2023 Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en San Benito y serán inhumados este jueves 15 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de San Benito. Hogar de duelo: Nogoyá 241 Aldea María Luisa