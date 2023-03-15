- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en San Benito y serán inhumados este jueves 15 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de San Benito.

 

Hogar de duelo: Nogoyá 241 Aldea María Luisa

 

