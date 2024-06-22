- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 90 años. Servicio sin velatorio, sus restos serán inhumados el Sábado 18 a las 16.00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Previo responso en la Parroquia San José a las 15.30hs.

Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 1141 – Crespo

