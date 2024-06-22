Inicio Necrológicas Ema Elvira Dalinger vda. de Duarte (Q.E.P.D) Ema Elvira Dalinger vda. de Duarte (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 22 junio 2024 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años. Servicio sin velatorio, sus restos serán inhumados el Sábado 18 a las 16.00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Previo responso en la Parroquia San José a las 15.30hs. Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 1141 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.