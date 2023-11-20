Inicio Necrológicas Elsa Edit Herbel Vda. de Pittavino (Q.E.P.D) Elsa Edit Herbel Vda. de Pittavino (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 20 noviembre 2023 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este lunes 20 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Estrada 1135 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.