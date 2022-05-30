Inicio Necrológicas Elio Enrique Jacob «Q.E.P.D» Elio Enrique Jacob «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 30 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Güemes 928 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.