Necrológicas Diego Dario Paul (Q.E.P.D) Diego Dario Paul (Q.E.P.D) Por Pamela Haberkorn - 6 mayo 2023 Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A» hasta el día 6 de mayo a las 12 y luego serán cremados. Hogar de duelo: Los Reseros 1032-Crespo.