- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «A»  hasta el día 6 de mayo a las 12 y luego serán cremados. Hogar de duelo: Los Reseros 1032-Crespo.

- Publicidad -


Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here