Diego Ceferino Luchesi (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 18 abril 2023

Falleció a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en la sala de María Luisa y serán inhumados el martes 18, a las 17:00, en el Cementerio de María Luisa, previo responso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: María Luisa.