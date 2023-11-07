Inicio Necrológicas Diego Carlos Mendez (Q.E.P.D) Diego Carlos Mendez (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 7 noviembre 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 66 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 6 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Dr. Minguillón 1764 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.