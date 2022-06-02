- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 56 años, sus restos son velados en sala «B» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este jueves 2 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el mismo lugar.
Hogar de duelo: Zanni 2315 – Paraná.

