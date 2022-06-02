Inicio Necrológicas Daniel Edgardo Baron (Q.E.P.D.) Daniel Edgardo Baron (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 2 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 56 años, sus restos son velados en sala «B» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este jueves 2 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el mismo lugar. Hogar de duelo: Zanni 2315 – Paraná. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.