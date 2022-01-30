- Publicidad -

Falleció el 30 de enero de 2022 a los 81 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. hogar de duelo: 25 de mayo 635 – Crespo. Atención: Empresa fúnebre de Alejandro Lindt e hijo.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here