Benigna Schoenfed Vda. de Claucich (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 15 abril 2022

Falleció a la edad de 89 años, sus restos no serán velados y serán inhumados este sábado 16 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa.

Hogar de duelo: Gdor. Etchevehere