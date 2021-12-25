Inicio Necrológicas Beatriz Angélica Teresita Capellino (Q.E.P.D) Beatriz Angélica Teresita Capellino (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 25 diciembre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este domingo 26 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Tucumán 1440 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.