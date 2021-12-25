- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este domingo 26 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Tucumán 1440 Crespo

