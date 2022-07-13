Inicio Necrológicas Aurelio Fulgencio Rau (Q.E.P.D) Aurelio Fulgencio Rau (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 13 julio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este miércoles 13 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Buenos Aires 222 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.