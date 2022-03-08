Inicio Necrológicas Arnoldo Ledesma «Polaco» (Q.E.P.D) Arnoldo Ledesma «Polaco» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 8 marzo 2022 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos serán cremados. Hogar de duelo: Ensenada 831 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.