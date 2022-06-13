Inicio Necrológicas Antonio Kapp (Q.E.P.D) Antonio Kapp (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 13 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados este lunes 13 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: América 1191 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.