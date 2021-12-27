Inicio Necrológicas Aníbal Jesús Antonio Lell (Q.E.P.D) Aníbal Jesús Antonio Lell (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 diciembre 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este lunes 27 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en la Parroquia del Rosario a las 10:30. Hogar de duelo: Italia 251 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.