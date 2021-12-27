- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este lunes 27 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en la Parroquia del Rosario a las 10:30.
Hogar de duelo: Italia 251 Crespo

