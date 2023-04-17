Inicio Necrológicas Amanda Ofelia Schneider (Q.E.P.D.) Amanda Ofelia Schneider (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 17 abril 2023 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 65 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Merou. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Éjido Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.