Inicio Necrológicas Alfonso Exner (Q.E.P.D.) Alfonso Exner (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 28 abril 2022 Falleció hoy a la edad de 97 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 28 en el Cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 724 – Crespo