Alejandro Alberto Holzheier (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 28 noviembre 2021

Falleció a la edad de 88 años y sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 27 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Irigoyen 816 – Crespo.