Albino Juan Keiner (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 10 enero 2022

Falleció a la edad de 81 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el domingo por la tarde en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Formosa 1473 Crespo