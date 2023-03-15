Inicio Necrológicas Alberto Eduardo Walter (Q.E.P.D) Alberto Eduardo Walter (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 marzo 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 65 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este miércoles 15 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Calle Juan XXIII Bo. San Miguel, Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.