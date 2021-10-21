Inicio Necrológicas Yolanda Adelina Jacob Vda. de Schneider (Q.E.P.D) Yolanda Adelina Jacob Vda. de Schneider (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 21 octubre 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este jueves 21 a las 18:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 454 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.