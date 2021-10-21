- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este jueves 21 a las 18:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 454 Crespo

