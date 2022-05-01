Inicio Necrológicas Sub Oficial Principal Retirado José Luis Hernández (Q.E.P.D.) Sub Oficial Principal Retirado José Luis Hernández (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 1 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos fueron cremados este domingo 1. Hogar de duelo: Chacabuco 365 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.