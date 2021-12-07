Inicio Necrológicas Sub Oficial Mayor Raúl Alberto Isijara (Q.E.P.D) Sub Oficial Mayor Raúl Alberto Isijara (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 7 diciembre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 59 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes 7 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: La Delfina 1450 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.