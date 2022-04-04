Inicio Necrológicas Sofía Wenceslada Martínez Vda. de Pérez Sofía Wenceslada Martínez Vda. de Pérez Por Redacción - 4 abril 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este lunes 4 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: San Luis 1055 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.