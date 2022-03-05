Inicio Necrológicas Sofía Muller Roskopff (Q.E.P.D) Sofía Muller Roskopff (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 5 marzo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 11 años en Colonia Reffino, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 5 en el cementerio de Colonia Merou. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Colonia Reffino Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.