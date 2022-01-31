Inicio Necrológicas Sargento Camilo José Suarez (Q.E.P.D) Sargento Camilo José Suarez (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 31 enero 2022 16 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados este lunes 31 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Las Palmeras 845 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.