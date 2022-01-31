- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados este lunes 31 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Las Palmeras 845 Crespo

