- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este martes 15 a las 17:30 en el cementerio Evangélico de Ramírez.
Hogar de duelo: Independencia 753 Crespo

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here