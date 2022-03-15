Inicio Necrológicas Santiago Roberto Pail (Q.E.P.D) Santiago Roberto Pail (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 marzo 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este martes 15 a las 17:30 en el cementerio Evangélico de Ramírez. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 753 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.