Ricardo Raúl Temporetti (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 14 agosto 2022

Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Candiotti 4785 Santa Fe