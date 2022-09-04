Inicio Necrológicas René Aníbal Gomes (Q.E.P.D.) René Aníbal Gomes (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 4 septiembre 2022 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 71 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 4 en el cementerio de Puiggari. Hogar de duelo: Teresa de Calcuta 640 – Puiggari Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.