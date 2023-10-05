Inicio Necrológicas Raúl Roberto Ronchi (Q.E.P.D.) Raúl Roberto Ronchi (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 5 octubre 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 43 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Colonia Nueva de Villa Urquiza. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 km 464 – La Picada. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.