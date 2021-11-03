Inicio Necrológicas Ramón Antonio Cabrera (Q.E.P.D) Ramón Antonio Cabrera (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 3 noviembre 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este miércoles a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Gobernador Etchevehere Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.