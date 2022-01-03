Inicio Necrológicas Rafael Ysidoro Pellegrini (Q.E.P.D.) Rafael Ysidoro Pellegrini (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 3 enero 2022 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos no serán velados y serán inhumados este martes 4 en el Cementerio Municipal de María Grande a las 9:00. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Santa Fé 69 – Libertador San Martín. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.