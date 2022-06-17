Inicio Necrológicas Perpetua Barretto Vda. de Sosa (Q.E.P.D.) Perpetua Barretto Vda. de Sosa (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 17 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 17 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: French 1526 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.