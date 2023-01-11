Inicio Necrológicas Pedro Aurelio Knaus (Q.E.P.D.) Pedro Aurelio Knaus (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 11 enero 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala «B» hasta las 18:00 y luego serán cremados. Hogar de duelo: Remedios de Escalada 1204 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.