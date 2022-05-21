Inicio Necrológicas Patricia Viviana Irusta Vda. de Lell (Q.E.P.D) Patricia Viviana Irusta Vda. de Lell (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 21 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos son cremados. Hogar de duelo: Sarmiento 841 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.