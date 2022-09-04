Inicio Necrológicas Ofelia Luisa Holzheier (Q.E.P.D) Ofelia Luisa Holzheier (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 4 septiembre 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el día 3 de septiembre en el Cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Ejido Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.