Odina Ana Bolzan de Reatto (Q.E.P.D.)

Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este martes 22 a las 17:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso a las 16:30. Hogar de duelo: Gabriela Mistral 299 Crespo