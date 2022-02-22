- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura  este martes 22 a las 17:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso a las 16:30.
Hogar de duelo: Gabriela Mistral 299 Crespo

