Inicio Necrológicas Norberto Ricardo Erhardt «Beto» (Q.E.P.D) Norberto Ricardo Erhardt «Beto» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 30 octubre 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 55 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Belgrano 1819 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.