Necrológicas

Néstor Rodolfo Müller (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 17 junio 2022

Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 17 en el cementerio de Puiggari.

Hogar de duelo: Éjido Libertador San Martín