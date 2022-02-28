Inicio Necrológicas Nélida Olga Almada Vda. de Benitez (Q.E.P.D) Nélida Olga Almada Vda. de Benitez (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 28 febrero 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 28 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Urquiza 1637 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.