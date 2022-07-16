Inicio Necrológicas Nélida Lidia Jacob Vda. de Ulrich (Q.E.P.D.) Nélida Lidia Jacob Vda. de Ulrich (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 16 julio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 16 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 712- Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.