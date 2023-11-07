- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 11 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada y serán inhumados este martes a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Avellaneda 1031 Crespo

 

