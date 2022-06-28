Inicio Necrológicas Mirtha Norma Retamar Vda. de Axt (Q.E.P.D) Mirtha Norma Retamar Vda. de Axt (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 28 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 28 a las 15:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso. Hogar de duelo: Estrada 745 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.