- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el martes 28 a las 15:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso.

Hogar de duelo: Estrada 745 – Crespo

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here